IUPUI Online Lectures To Examine COVID, Unrest And Philanthropy

Online course work in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis and what it and other crises mean for philanthropy will be offered this fall by the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy at IUPUI.

The eight-week course, which will be taught by Amir Pasic, Ph.D., the Eugene R. Tempel Dean of the school, will examine the roles of philanthropy in crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the racial awakening following George Floyd’s killing. How do crises affect philanthropy and nonprofits, and what role does philanthropy play in society before, during and after such crises?

“As a period of intense trouble and danger, often exposing pre-existing inequities in society, a crisis demands intense responses,” Pasic said. “What roles does philanthropy play in this response? As we emerge from the crisis, what roles can philanthropy have in shaping the new normal? And, as we consider the world before the pandemic, how was philanthropy prepared?”

The “Philanthropy in Times of Crisis” class will examine philanthropic activities in disasters such as pandemics, wars and recessions and how they increase understanding of philanthropy.

The course will draw on the expertise of multiple Lilly Family School of Philanthropy faculty members, as well as insights from philanthropic leaders featured in the school’s Perspectives in Philanthropy Speaker Series. Students will receive weekly recorded lectures from the following guest lecturers on timely, relevant issues such as:

The Philanthropy in Times of Crisis class will be conducted asynchronously online, with eight synchronous, live Zoom sessions at noon (EDT) on Fridays from Oct. 23 through Dec. 18. Students unable to attend the live sessions will be able to view recordings. The class is open to people with a bachelor’s degree or higher who are not pursuing a degree with the school, as well as to the school’s current graduate students. Class size is limited.

People interested in participating in this course or seeking additional information about it may contact Pamela Clark at pamelac@iu.edu