Data Axle Acquires Lake Group Media, donorBase

Lake Group Media and affiliated firm donorBase have been acquired by Dallas, Texas-based Data Axle, a data firm that operates Apogee, a cooperative database of donors to nonprofits. Data Axle will gradually sunset the Lake Group Media brand, while donorBase will continue to operate independently and maintain its brand.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Lake Group Media, in Armonk, N.Y., has roots in data and the nonprofit sector. Following a change in ownership in 2001, the firm launched donorBase in 2007. Under the leadership of Ryan and Karen Lake, Lake Group Media became a full-service direct mail and digital marketing agency and donorBase operated in the nonprofit cooperative database space.

Lake Group Media is a media buying and sales agency specializing in direct mail, email, and online channels. donorBase is a cooperative donor database exclusively for nonprofits and fundraisers. donorBase offers responsive acquisition prospects, lapsed donor reactivation models, analytical campaign solutions, and digital opportunities from a master database of over 72 million direct mail generated donors representing more than 941 million gift transactions and $57.9 billion in charitable giving.

“We will now offer enhanced combined data sets going forward that will power our clients’ marketing programs with data processing, data appends, award-winning omnichannel campaign design and execution, analytical services, and enhanced modeling for acquisition and retention programs for our Lake Group Media and donorBase clients. These acquisitions truly bolster our leadership position in the space,” Data Axle Chairman & CEO Michael Iaccarino said via a statement.

The plan is to “retain donorBase as a separate nonprofit cooperative database from our existing Apogee database, and it will remain under its current brand,” according to Niely Shams, president of Nonprofit Solutions at Data Axle said via a statement.

Data Axle last month acquired Exact Data, a provider of multi-channel direct marketing solutions, solidifying the company’s growth across enterprise, small-to-medium business and nonprofit.